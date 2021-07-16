Massmart had 41 stores looted, 4 facilities damaged due to arson
Despite damage, company is confident in its ability to service the stock needs of its stores
Massmart, the owner of Makro, Game and Cambridge Food, said on Friday that 41 stores had been looted during this week's violent riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Two distribution centres were looted and the one in Queen Nandi drive near Durban North, burnt down. Massmart has a total of 343 stores in SA. ..
