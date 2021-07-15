Busa urges state to secure N3 and impose 24-hour curfew in hotspots
Business Unity SA wants a disaster relief fund to assist affected businesses
15 July 2021 - 15:32
UPDATED 15 July 2021 - 23:01
Business Unity SA (Busa), which says it believes the damage done over the past week to businesses and infrastructure to be in the region of R10bn-R12bn, says the government’s response so far has been inadequate and a much bigger security effort is required.
This should include a 24-hour curfew in affected hotspots to restore order and allow the security forces to regain control. It has also urged the government to secure the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg to enable food, fuel and medicines to move again...
