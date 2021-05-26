Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: ‘Excess deaths’, a slippery minister and really bad vibes SA’s vaccine rollout has been a spectacular mess, and Zweli Mkhize is going to blame someone else BL PREMIUM

Stay calm. I am calm. As SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations begin to find their way into SA arms there is still no telling when or where one might be vaccinated. You can be vaccinated anywhere between the ages of 30 and 90. The “system” broke the instant it was launched. Surprise!

It doesn’t know where or who you are and it cannot send you your promised SMS. People who have received an SMS have gone to vaccination sites and been turned away, their vaccines having been given to people simply taking a chance and walking in. Good luck to them, but it is all an absolute outrage. We are governed by chancers and liars...