NICOLE FRITZ: The thing about public service: it is for the public As health minister or senior judge you don't get to hold tight to your incumbency in the face of substantiated indication of the most grave sort of ethical misconduct

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has said there is no reason for him to step aside pending the outcome of an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the R150m communications contract awarded by the health department to Digital Vibes, run by Mkhize’s former staff.

Asked for comment, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini reportedly said: “What does the constitution say [about innocent until proven guilty]? ... Why should bhuti Zweli leave because of allegations?”..