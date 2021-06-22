Covid-19
Gauteng hospitals buckle as Ramaphosa hints at new curbs
Health experts say the effect of restrictions announced last week should be felt in coming days
22 June 2021 - 14:17
UPDATED 22 June 2021 - 23:24
As Gauteng, SA’s economic powerhouse, scrambles to strengthen a health-care system that has been found wanting by a surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted at new curbs to stem the tide.
“Infections are rising and that calls on us to review where we are. We will be making an assessment,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday during a media briefing in Cape Town. “There seem to be indications that we need to increase the measures, particularly in Gauteng.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now