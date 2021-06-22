National Covid-19 Gauteng hospitals buckle as Ramaphosa hints at new curbs Health experts say the effect of restrictions announced last week should be felt in coming days BL PREMIUM

As Gauteng, SA’s economic powerhouse, scrambles to strengthen a health-care system that has been found wanting by a surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted at new curbs to stem the tide.

“Infections are rising and that calls on us to review where we are. We will be making an assessment,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday during a media briefing in Cape Town. “There seem to be indications that we need to increase the measures, particularly in Gauteng.”..