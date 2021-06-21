National SA teams up with France and WHO for vaccine skills transfer A technology hub will be set up in SA to transfer skills to local manufacturers BL PREMIUM

In an effort described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as “historic”, SA has teamed up with France and the World Health Organization (WHO) to set up a technology hub to transfer skills to local manufacturers.

Ramaphosa, who joined French President Emmanuel Macron and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in making the announcement on Monday, said the move would improve Africa’s ability to produce vaccines and put it on a “path to self-determination”. ..