SA teams up with France and WHO for vaccine skills transfer
A technology hub will be set up in SA to transfer skills to local manufacturers
21 June 2021 - 17:52
UPDATED 21 June 2021 - 20:10
In an effort described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as “historic”, SA has teamed up with France and the World Health Organization (WHO) to set up a technology hub to transfer skills to local manufacturers.
Ramaphosa, who joined French President Emmanuel Macron and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in making the announcement on Monday, said the move would improve Africa’s ability to produce vaccines and put it on a “path to self-determination”. ..
