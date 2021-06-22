Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: A severe lockdown would add insult to injury for Gauteng residents Calls for total closure of the economy is highly irresponsible and politicians will seek to blame the victims of their incompetence

As the third wave of Covid-19 infections batters the country and Gauteng more specifically, leaving untold human misery in its wake, South Africans will be asking themselves if previous sacrifices were in vain.

This is a reasonable question to ask, and SA is not alone in this. When Covid-19, which was first detected in China towards the end of 2019, became a global crisis near the end of the first quarter of 2020, much of the world closed down. The rationale for lockdowns was that they would buy countries time to get their health systems ready so they wouldn’t be overwhelmed...