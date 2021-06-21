Decision on Coronavac vaccine at advanced stage, says medicines health regulator
21 June 2021 - 17:59
The prospects for a wider access by SA to a variety of vaccines may be looking brighter as the health products regulator's review of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine is at a “very advanced stage” and it is also conducting a rolling review of the Russian Sputnik vaccine.
The SA Health Products Regulator (Saphra) has so far approved the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Both vaccines were used for the Sisonke programme to vaccinate health workers but the supply of J&J vaccines was held up as a result of their contamination at a US plant...
