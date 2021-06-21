National Tighter Covid-19 restrictions on the agenda for Gauteng amid third wave Health-care system is under ‘tremendous pressure’ with overwhelming majority of all new Covid-19 cases in SA recorded in Gauteng BL PREMIUM

With the Covid-19 third wave threatening to engulf Gauteng, SA’s most populous province and its economic power house, a potential tightening of restrictions towards levels seen in 2020 is on the agenda as the government prepares to meet with its scientific advisers and experts.

The possibility of recommending severe restrictions similar to what was imposed with the country on the highest levels of the lockdown — four and five — will be on the agenda when Gauteng’s provincial command council meets on Tuesday. Nationally, the interministerial committee is meeting on Thursday to consider the government’s response after experts told it that their "worst-case scenario" had materialised...