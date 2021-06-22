Education sector gears up for huge vaccination drive as jab expiry date looms
22 June 2021 - 21:31
The race to inoculate more than 500,000 people in the education sector before the August expiry of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines begins on Wednesday.
Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape will kick off the programme on Wednesday, while the Western Cape will start on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now