Patel bill seeks pay gap transparency
The legislation will also require disclosure of what executives earn
19 May 2021 - 05:10
A requirement that companies disclose wage differentials between executives and workers was among the eye-catching measures unveiled by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel on Tuesday.
In his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Patel said a new bill containing amendments to the Companies Act will be finalised within the next two months "to tackle the gross injustice of excessive pay". The legislation will also require disclosure of what executives earn...
