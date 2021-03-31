National

Closing gender pay gap to take another generation due to Covid-19, says WEF

Lockdowns and rapid digitalisation have most affected industries in which women are predominantly employed, according to a WEF report

31 March 2021 - 15:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture:123RF/TROYZEN
Picture:123RF/TROYZEN

SA scores high in terms of the political emancipation of women, but lags behind when it comes to economic integration.

A World Economic Forum (WEF) report has found that Covid-19 lockdowns and a push towards digitalisation have hit industries employing women hard, resulting in a widening of gender pay gaps.

The WEF survey comes amid increased pressure on companies to look to their social responsibilities during Covid-19, with a report from PwC in late 2020 finding that women account for less than a fifth of executive directors in JSE-listed companies, at 14%.

SA ranks 14th in in political empowerment, 10th in the percentage of women in parliament, and 12th in the percentage of women in ministerial positions. However, it ranks 92nd in economic participation and opportunity, and 131st for wage equality for similar work, where the gender gap is still 49.6%. 

According to the WEF’s Global Gender Gap Report for 2021: “The time it will take to close the gap has increased by a generation, from 99.5 to 135.6 years since the publication of our last report.”

Some industries have seen notable declines in women hired in senior management positions, including retail, travel and education, while women also appear less likely to pursue promotions or pay raises as Covid-19 shakes up the world of work.

Women with children in the household were more likely than men to report decreased productivity and higher stress from a shift to working from home (WFH), on average increasing the amount time spent on childcare more than men, the WEF said.

The report gathers statistics from international organisations and executives, using a score of zero to 100, which reflects in percentage terms how far the pay gap has closed. In 2021, it fell 0.6 percentage points to 68.1%, while SA slipped one position to 18th, with an index score of 78.1% — little changed year on year.

The report benchmarked 156 countries, with the index covering four dimensions: economic participation and opportunity; health and survival; educational attainment; and political empowerment. The index was first introduced in 2006.

Geographically, the global top 10 continues to be dominated by Nordic countries, with Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden in the top five.

Namibia and Rwanda are the only African countries represented in the top 10, at 6th and 7th, respectively.

The WEF said in its report there needs to be focus on ensuring gender parity as economies recovery from Covid-19, including additional investment in the care sector — including equitable access to care leave for men and women.

There also needed to be focus on effective mid-career reskilling policies, combined with managerial practices that embed sound, unbiased hiring and promotion practices.

The recovery also requires a proactive focus on overcoming occupational segregation by gender, such as for previously male-dominated occupations, such as IT, which are growing industries.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Despite progress, top women still suffer from US pay gap, study shows

Highest-paid leaders earned 84.6c for every dollar earned by male counterparts in 2019
World
1 month ago

Women at similar tipping point to that of Emmeline Pankhurst in fight for equality

A century on, progress in the workplace and society has been painfully slow
Opinion
3 weeks ago

African Bank’s glass ceiling has shattered its public image

Basani Maluleke’s quick departure looks like a successful black leader was ushered out by a board that couldn’t even implement a transition plan — ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Cyril Ramaposa appoints first female director-general in the presidency

Phindile Baleni is one of the most senior public servants in the government, as well an admitted attorney
National
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Alcohol industry spared lengthy ban as churches ...
National
2.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation ahead of ...
National
3.
Retrenchment of 621 staff ends tug-of-war at SABC
National / Labour
4.
Eviction of black farmers raises questions about ...
National
5.
‘It’s in our hands,’ says Discovery Health CEO as ...
National / Health

Related Articles

SA women account for among the fewest global female business leaders

Opinion

How to close the gender pay gap: solutions from Sheryl Sandberg, Kathy Matsui ...

Life

EDITORIAL: JSE leaves men holding the baby

Opinion / Editorials

Entrenched inequalities hamper efforts to end HIV/Aids epidemic by 2030

Opinion

Pandemic may move companies to fix gender and other inequalities, says PwC

Companies

WATCH | Looking after women in our supply chains

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.