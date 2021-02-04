In unusual move, Astral hits back at shareholders for rejecting executive pay policy
At the company's annual shareholders’ meeting 58% of eligible shareholders vote against remuneration report
04 February 2021 - 20:19
UPDATED 04 February 2021 - 22:49
In a highly unusual move, Astral Foods, SA’s biggest poultry producer, blasted shareholders for symbolically rejecting its remuneration report, saying the vote was inexplicable and inconsistent.
At an annual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, 58% of eligible shareholders voted against the report — which details the pay and perks given to executive directors in the year under review — triggering a JSE rule that would require it to take steps to address their concerns...
