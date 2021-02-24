Companies / Property Rebosis Property Fund grilled over various issues at AGM The fund and shareholder Zunaid Moti are at loggerheads over the ownership of a block of shares and accounting items were also raised BL PREMIUM

Rebosis Property Fund and shareholder Zunaid Moti were at loggerheads at the company’s AGM on Tuesday over voting rights attached to a block of shares, the ownership of which has been disputed.

The retail specialist landlord’s AGM started with Moti’s lawyer, Manoj Maharaj, arguing that the meeting should not go ahead until the legal dispute has been resolved. Moti’s legal team said Moti holds the voting rights as Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana has not paid for shares he bought from Moti...