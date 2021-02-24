Rebosis Property Fund grilled over various issues at AGM
The fund and shareholder Zunaid Moti are at loggerheads over the ownership of a block of shares and accounting items were also raised
24 February 2021 - 12:10
Rebosis Property Fund and shareholder Zunaid Moti were at loggerheads at the company’s AGM on Tuesday over voting rights attached to a block of shares, the ownership of which has been disputed.
The retail specialist landlord’s AGM started with Moti’s lawyer, Manoj Maharaj, arguing that the meeting should not go ahead until the legal dispute has been resolved. Moti’s legal team said Moti holds the voting rights as Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana has not paid for shares he bought from Moti...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now