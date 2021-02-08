Company Comment
Executive pay gripes
There is a growing criticism with executive pay in SA
08 February 2021 - 18:48
Astral Foods, SA’s biggest poultry producer, was right to question shareholders for them inexplicably voting down the company’s 2021 remuneration policy, as the new policy corrected gripes they had a year before.
There is a growing criticism with executive pay in SA. Many critics are quick to report when remuneration policies are voted down. But they don't necessarily consider whether the shareholders who were against a remuneration policy actually told a company where the faults were...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now