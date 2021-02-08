Companies Company Comment Executive pay gripes There is a growing criticism with executive pay in SA BL PREMIUM

Astral Foods, SA’s biggest poultry producer, was right to question shareholders for them inexplicably voting down the company’s 2021 remuneration policy, as the new policy corrected gripes they had a year before.

There is a growing criticism with executive pay in SA. Many critics are quick to report when remuneration policies are voted down. But they don't necessarily consider whether the shareholders who were against a remuneration policy actually told a company where the faults were...