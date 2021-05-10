SUSPENSION
Ramaphosa wins NEC support and stares down Magashule loyalists
Magashule and his supporters are not going down without a fight
10 May 2021 - 05:10
The vast majority of members of the ANC’s highest decision-making body threw their weight behind the suspension of their secretary-general, saying the decision was “fundamental to the party’s renewal”.
Ace Magashule was suspended last week as he faces corruption charges over a contract to audit homes with asbestos roofs when he was premier of the Free State in what has been widely hailed as a victory for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now