National SUSPENSION Ramaphosa wins NEC support and stares down Magashule loyalists Magashule and his supporters are not going down without a fight

The vast majority of members of the ANC’s highest decision-making body threw their weight behind the suspension of their secretary-general, saying the decision was “fundamental to the party’s renewal”.

Ace Magashule was suspended last week as he faces corruption charges over a contract to audit homes with asbestos roofs when he was premier of the Free State in what has been widely hailed as a victory for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda...