Derailment on Transnet coal line hampers exports
There are no fatalities or injuries and probes to determine the cause of the derailment are ongoing
02 May 2021 - 19:13
A derailment on Transnet’s export coal line has added to the woes of SA coal producers struggling to move product abroad to take full advantage of buoyant export coal prices.
The rail lines to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal have remained closed since Wednesday afternoon when a loaded export coal train on its way from the coalfields to Ermelo, derailed near Hammelfontein, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) spokesperson Jane Moshoeshoe said...
