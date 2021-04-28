National Unions threaten to strike as Transnet offers zero wage increase BL PREMIUM

Unions have threatened to embark on a strike action at Transnet after management of the state-owned freight rail and logistics company offered no increase for the 2021/2022 financial year which led to the wage talks reaching a stalemate.

Steve Harris and Jack Mazibuko, general secretaries of the United National Transport Union (Untu), and the SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) respectively, said in a joint statement the offer “is so bad that organised labour can’t even present it to their constituents to obtain a revised mandate”...