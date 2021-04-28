Unions threaten to strike as Transnet offers zero wage increase
28 April 2021 - 18:31
Unions have threatened to embark on a strike action at Transnet after management of the state-owned freight rail and logistics company offered no increase for the 2021/2022 financial year which led to the wage talks reaching a stalemate.
Steve Harris and Jack Mazibuko, general secretaries of the United National Transport Union (Untu), and the SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) respectively, said in a joint statement the offer “is so bad that organised labour can’t even present it to their constituents to obtain a revised mandate”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now