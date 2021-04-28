South32 sees net cash almost double to $517m
The JSE-listed miner set production records at its Brazil alumina and Australia manganese businesses
28 April 2021 - 11:51
Diversified miner South32, which is selling its SA coal assets to black-owned Seriti Resources, saw its net cash increase 90% in the first three months of 2021 on the back of a strong operating performance and improved commodity prices.
“Strong operating performance across the portfolio during the quarter, combined with improving prices for most of our commodities, saw our net cash position increase [by $242m (R3.47bn)] to $517m,” said South32 CEO Graham Kerr...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now