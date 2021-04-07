National Transnet stranglehold on SA’s railways to be loosened Four branch lines to come up for grabs as the rail parastatal’s monopoly of critical freight infrastructure is seen ending within three years BL PREMIUM

Private train operators should have access to SA’s state-owned rail network within three years as part of the government’s plans to revive the economy.

In coming months, Transnet and the government will issue a request for proposals from private train operators to access four as yet unidentified minor railway lines as part of this strategy, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan...