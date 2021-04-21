EXCLUSIVE: Transnet turns to private sector to help make Durban port great again
Transnet invites private container operators to Durban to cut R100bn bill
21 April 2021 - 05:10
Transnet wants to minimise its financial exposure to a R100bn plan to nearly quadruple the size of its container capacity and grow its car-handling capacity by two-thirds at the Durban harbour.
Durban, once Africa’s busiest and largest harbour when measured by the capacity to handle containers, has slipped into third place behind Tangiers in Morocco and Port Said in Egypt. But plans are under way to reclaim the top spot by increasing container capacity to 11.3-million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — the capacity benchmark — from 2.9-million TEUs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now