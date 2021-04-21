National EXCLUSIVE: Transnet turns to private sector to help make Durban port great again Transnet invites private container operators to Durban to cut R100bn bill BL PREMIUM

Transnet wants to minimise its financial exposure to a R100bn plan to nearly quadruple the size of its container capacity and grow its car-handling capacity by two-thirds at the Durban harbour.

Durban, once Africa’s busiest and largest harbour when measured by the capacity to handle containers, has slipped into third place behind Tangiers in Morocco and Port Said in Egypt. But plans are under way to reclaim the top spot by increasing container capacity to 11.3-million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — the capacity benchmark — from 2.9-million TEUs...