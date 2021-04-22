Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Durban port deals with private sector must be clean The vital harbour operations must be kept corruption-free — no ANC family or friends allowed

Two issues spring to mind on news that the Durban port is throwing open its tightly held container operations business to private operators to cut its exposure to a R100bn bill, as well as to raise efficiencies and skill levels.

The first is that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s strategic intervention in the economy is starting to show signs of traction, opening previously closed state-owned entities to private ones, and spurring infrastructure capacity and utilisation...