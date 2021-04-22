Companies / Mining Locusts and rain disrupt Kumba railed iron ore in SA Anglo subsidiary Kumba is the latest company to complain about Transnet Freight Rail falling below expectations BL PREMIUM

Anglo American has reported an overall increase in group production, as copper and platinum group metals (PGMs) output improved, and the company’s iron ore division in SA blamed locusts and rain for reduced sales.

Anglo, listed in London and Johannesburg, operated at 95% of normal capacity in the quarter to end-March and its overall production as measured in a copper equivalent metric grew by 3% year on year...