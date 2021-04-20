Cape Town starts counting its losses after devastating fire
The fire prompted the evacuation of about 4,000 students living in UCT residences, who will start moving back on Wednesday
20 April 2021 - 19:16
As Cape Town residents start counting the costs of the devastating fires that damaged buildings across the city, a man accused of starting the wildfire appeared briefly in the regional court on Tuesday morning.
Frederick Mhangazo, a Tanzanian national, was charged with arson with his case postponed to April 28. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now