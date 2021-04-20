National Cape Town starts counting its losses after devastating fire The fire prompted the evacuation of about 4,000 students living in UCT residences, who will start moving back on Wednesday BL PREMIUM

As Cape Town residents start counting the costs of the devastating fires that damaged buildings across the city, a man accused of starting the wildfire appeared briefly in the regional court on Tuesday morning.

Frederick Mhangazo, a Tanzanian national, was charged with arson with his case postponed to April 28. ..