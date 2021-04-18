Runaway fire engulfs Rhodes Memorial restaurant and UCT library

Firefighters battled a runaway fire on Sunday that engulfed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT), including the Special Collections library.

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng announced the suspension of academic activities. In a communique to students and staff, Phakeng hoped that the campus community was “safe and well under these frightening circumstances”.

Two firefighters were reported killed in the blaze.

SANParks Table Mountain National Park urged all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area to urgently evacuate the area and move any cars parked there.

“The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass,” it said in a statement.