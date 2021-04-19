National Bullet fired through window of building hosting Zondo inquiry State capture commission did not lose any data in burglary as data is backed up, says secretary BL PREMIUM

The state capture commission’s data and information are securely backed up and recoverable, its secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, said on Monday after a break-in at its offices during which a computer and a monitor were stolen.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mosala revealed that on the weekend of April 10/11 “a bullet was fired through the library window of the state commission building. The bullet was discovered on the Monday morning on the floor of the library.”..