Bullet fired through window of building hosting Zondo inquiry
State capture commission did not lose any data in burglary as data is backed up, says secretary
19 April 2021 - 18:27
The state capture commission’s data and information are securely backed up and recoverable, its secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, said on Monday after a break-in at its offices during which a computer and a monitor were stolen.
In a statement issued on Monday, Mosala revealed that on the weekend of April 10/11 “a bullet was fired through the library window of the state commission building. The bullet was discovered on the Monday morning on the floor of the library.”..
