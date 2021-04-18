Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Internal ructions in ANC and DA set to take centre stage BL PREMIUM

The internal ructions consuming the governing ANC and the DA, the country’s main opposition, are likely to continue to dominate headlines this week. The state capture commission, where the role of parliament is coming under scrutiny, will also be closely watched.

On Monday, parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo, will present the legislature’s perspective on the state capture project. ..