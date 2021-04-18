POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Internal ructions in ANC and DA set to take centre stage
18 April 2021 - 16:30
The internal ructions consuming the governing ANC and the DA, the country’s main opposition, are likely to continue to dominate headlines this week. The state capture commission, where the role of parliament is coming under scrutiny, will also be closely watched.
On Monday, parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo, will present the legislature’s perspective on the state capture project. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now