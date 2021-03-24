Zuma will not participate in Thursday’s contempt of court hearing
Application to go ahead unopposed in Constitutional Court after his defiance of its order to appear at Zondo inquiry
24 March 2021 - 19:03
Former president Jacob Zuma will not be participating in the hearing of the contempt of court application against him in the Constitutional Court.
The top court will on Thursday hear the state-capture commission’s application to have Zuma found in contempt after he ignored an order that he appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to answer questions about his role...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now