National Zuma will not participate in Thursday's contempt of court hearing Application to go ahead unopposed in Constitutional Court after his defiance of its order to appear at Zondo inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be participating in the hearing of the contempt of court application against him in the Constitutional Court.

The top court will on Thursday hear the state-capture commission’s application to have Zuma found in contempt after he ignored an order that he appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to answer questions about his role...