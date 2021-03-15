National Jacob Zuma must be jailed for his defiance, Zondo commission argues The former president’s failure to appear before the inquiry undermines the Constitutional Court and the judiciary, says counsel BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court order has not only undermined the state capture commission, but also, most importantly, the top court and the judiciary itself, the commission’s counsel argued on Monday.

It was for this reason that Zuma should not be given a suspended sentence and should be jailed for his defiance, the counsel said in written arguments filed in the Constitutional Court...