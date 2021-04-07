National

Cyril Ramaphosa to attend Sadc talks on Mozambique terror attacks

The most recent attack by IS-linked insurgents has killed dozens of people, including a South African, in the northern Mozambique town of Palma

07 April 2021 - 10:00 Andries Mahlangu
President cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
President cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

President Cyril Ramaphosa will  join other heads of state in the SADC region on Thursday to address the terrorist attacks in neighbouring Mozambique.

The attack by Islamic State (IS)-linked insurgents has killed dozens of people, including a South African, in the northern Mozambique town of Palma.

Ramaphosa will join Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is also chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, in a summit that aims to find a solution.

“Sadc is deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults,” the presidency said in a statement.

The summit is preceded on Wednesday by meetings of senior officials and ministers.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe  Mapisa-Nqakula and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo

The attacks have put the spotlight on the insurgency in Cabo Delgado, an impoverished province on the border with Tanzania, where companies such as Sasol to Total are developing one of the biggest gas finds in recent years.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

