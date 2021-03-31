Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: How Ramaphosa outplayed Ace — and why it matters Party secretary-general Ace Magashule and his RET brigade are on the ropes after this weekend’s NEC meeting, in many unexpected ways BL PREMIUM

In 2001, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and chief whip Tony Yengeni was arrested on corruption charges. He resigned from his key post shortly afterward. Fast forward to 2021 and the ANC is grappling with what used to be a simple matter — if you are indicted, you step aside from your post. Even Jacob Zuma stepped aside from his post as party deputy president when he was charged with corruption linked to the arms deal.

Former president Thabo Mbeki revealed in 2016 that, contrary to the narrative back then, Zuma was not suspended by the NEC but stepped down. He was then returned to participating in party activities by the ANC’s national general council in 2005...