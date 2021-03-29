ANC NEC stand-off on ‘stepping down’ rages on as Magashule digs in his heels
Some NEC members believe the matter should be voted on as the only deadlock mechanism seen as available
29 March 2021 - 13:18
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) is expected to continue with its meeting on Monday after it reached an impasse on whether leaders and members facing charges in court must step aside.
Supporters of secretary-general Ace Magashule, seen to be part of the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction, however, put up a fight, and the meeting was adjourned around midnight on Sunday with no decision on the way forward. It is expected to reconvene later on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now