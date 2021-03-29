National ANC NEC stand-off on ‘stepping down’ rages on as Magashule digs in his heels Some NEC members believe the matter should be voted on as the only deadlock mechanism seen as available BL PREMIUM

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) is expected to continue with its meeting on Monday after it reached an impasse on whether leaders and members facing charges in court must step aside.

Supporters of secretary-general Ace Magashule, seen to be part of the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction, however, put up a fight, and the meeting was adjourned around midnight on Sunday with no decision on the way forward. It is expected to reconvene later on Monday...