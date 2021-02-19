Corruption case against Magashule and others transferred to high court
ANC secretary-general to appear in Bloemfontein court on August 11 over charges linked to a R255m asbestos contract
19 February 2021 - 11:03
The corruption case of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and 15 others has been transferred to the high court in Bloemfontein.
Magashule and his co-accused, which includes businessperson and ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi, will appear in the high court on August 11 for pretrial proceedings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now