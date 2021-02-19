National Corruption case against Magashule and others transferred to high court ANC secretary-general to appear in Bloemfontein court on August 11 over charges linked to a R255m asbestos contract BL PREMIUM

The corruption case of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and 15 others has been transferred to the high court in Bloemfontein.

Magashule and his co-accused, which includes businessperson and ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi, will appear in the high court on August 11 for pretrial proceedings...