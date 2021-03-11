How public-sector wages dwarf social grants

While it is not ideal to increase either social grants or public wages given the economic climate, according to Efficient Group economist Francois Stofberg, grants might be more beneficial to the country’s immediate need for growth.

Higher-income earners are more likely to put away their money or spend it on imported products, said Stofberg, while grant recipients are likely to spend the money on food or other necessary products, returning it to the local economy as opposed to sending it abroad.

Instead, though, the government will reduce the budget for social grants by 2.2% over the medium term. “All grant values will increase by less than inflation,” it said in the Budget Review, while, “The number of beneficiaries is expected to increase by about 300,000 people over the period.”

Human rights organisation the Black Sash has described the the social grant increases as “paltry”.

“The escalating cost of living is fast diminishing the ability of the grants to provide for the basic needs of millions of beneficiaries,” said the organisation’s national advocacy manager, Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker.

However, expenditure cuts, especially to the public-sector wage bill, are crucial for the government to rein in debt and avoid a fiscal crisis — challenges all three major ratings agencies have expressed scepticism over.

A day after finance minister Tito Mboweni presented the budget, ratings agency Fitch said, “curbing wage growth remains core to the government’s medium-term fiscal consolidation plan but will be politically challenging”.

vandermerwep@businesslive.co.za