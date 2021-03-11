How public-sector wages dwarf social grants
Social grants are being increased at a rate well below inflation, despite this money likely to be more beneficial to local economic growth
Amid a dispute between the government and public-sector unions over wage increases, figures from the budget statement show the state will spend more than R100bn more on its employees than it collects in taxes from citizens in 2021/2022.
Public-sector wages have come into sharp focus as unions continue to demand above-inflation increases despite the economy contracting by 7% in 2020.
This is in contrast to the less than R200bn the government has set aside for almost 19-million of its most vulnerable citizens this coming financial year.
Compensation for public servants accounted for 41% of revenues in 2019/2020, and 47% in the current financial year. “Allowing the wage bill to continue rising in line with recent trends is not sustainable,” the Budget Review said.
In 2020, the government refused to pay increases for the final year of a three-year agreement leading to the dispute with unions. “The approach to future wage negotiations will align with the fiscal position and prevailing economic conditions,” the Budget Review said.
As a result, the government proposed public-sector compensation to increase by about 1.2% over the medium term, slightly less than the largest grant increases of R30, or 1.6%, for 2021/2022.
While it is not ideal to increase either social grants or public wages given the economic climate, according to Efficient Group economist Francois Stofberg, grants might be more beneficial to the country’s immediate need for growth.
Higher-income earners are more likely to put away their money or spend it on imported products, said Stofberg, while grant recipients are likely to spend the money on food or other necessary products, returning it to the local economy as opposed to sending it abroad.
Instead, though, the government will reduce the budget for social grants by 2.2% over the medium term. “All grant values will increase by less than inflation,” it said in the Budget Review, while, “The number of beneficiaries is expected to increase by about 300,000 people over the period.”
Human rights organisation the Black Sash has described the the social grant increases as “paltry”.
“The escalating cost of living is fast diminishing the ability of the grants to provide for the basic needs of millions of beneficiaries,” said the organisation’s national advocacy manager, Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker.
However, expenditure cuts, especially to the public-sector wage bill, are crucial for the government to rein in debt and avoid a fiscal crisis — challenges all three major ratings agencies have expressed scepticism over.
A day after finance minister Tito Mboweni presented the budget, ratings agency Fitch said, “curbing wage growth remains core to the government’s medium-term fiscal consolidation plan but will be politically challenging”.
