Mboweni sticks to hard line on public service salaries

Finance minister Tito Mboweni stuck to his hard line on public service pay on Wednesday, proposing moderate adjustments to increases way below inflation in coming financial years.

Presenting the budget to the National Assembly on Wednesday, Mboweni said that “allowing the [public sector] wage bill to continue rising in line with recent trends is not sustainable”.

He was referring to the recent past practices in which public servants scored above-inflation salary increases and 41% of government revenue going to public service pay by 2021.

Mboweni said the government was phasing out performance bonuses and considering whether to “amend or abolish some allowances or benefits”.

His tough stance is consistent with the position adopted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration when it offered government workers no increases last year, citing affordability.

Despite labour unions challenging that decision in court Mboweni has stuck to his guns.

He told MPs that over the next three years he was “proposing a significant moderation in spending in the consolidated wage bill, which grows by an average 1.2% over the medium term”.

The move is likely to heighten hostility between Ramaphosa’s government and labour organisations such as Cosatu and the Public Servants Association.

The public sector wage bill stood at R550bn in 2017, shooting up to R623bn by 2019, the period characterised by above-inflation increases during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

The government will negotiate on the basis of fairness, equity and affordability, said Mboweni. A pact that exceeds budgeted amounts would be a risk for the fiscal framework.

But Mboweni said the public sector wage bill would peak at just under R660bn in 2024 as he pushed for modest increases and other measures to trim the salary bill.

“These growth rates can be achieved through, for example, doing away with annual cost-of-living adjustment in the public service until 2023/2024, together with measures to reduce head counts, a combination of early retirement and natural attrition, as well as freezing or abolishing of non-critical posts.

“In addition, government is exploring measures such as harmonising allowances and benefits, reconsidering pay progression rules and reviewing occupation-specific dispensations.”

Mboweni said negotiations would continue at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council.

“Government will negotiate on the basis of fairness, equity and affordability. A pact that exceeds the budgeted amounts would present a risk to the fiscal framework.

“For example, a three-year inflation linked agreement would raise the total shortfall to R112.9bn by 2023/2024. And an agreement similar to the one achieved in 2018 (one percentage point higher than inflation) would create a compensation shortfall of R132bn by 2023/24.”

TimesLIVE