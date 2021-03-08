National / Education Higher education funding crisis could leave thousands of first-year students stranded Blade Nzimande says funding guidelines for universities for 2021 will be finalised as soon as the cabinet has decided BL PREMIUM

SA’s key funding agency for poor higher education students faces an acute shortfall for 2021, leaving it unable to confirm financial aid for new university students.

In a media briefing on Monday, higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande said the funding shortfall faced by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was due largely to Covid-19 and budget cuts...