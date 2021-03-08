Higher education funding crisis could leave thousands of first-year students stranded
Blade Nzimande says funding guidelines for universities for 2021 will be finalised as soon as the cabinet has decided
08 March 2021 - 18:41
SA’s key funding agency for poor higher education students faces an acute shortfall for 2021, leaving it unable to confirm financial aid for new university students.
In a media briefing on Monday, higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande said the funding shortfall faced by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was due largely to Covid-19 and budget cuts...
