National Budget cuts will hurt municipalities, says Salga The local government association has long complained about inadequate funding from national government

Cash-strapped SA municipalities will face another uphill financial battle in the light of reduced budgetary allocations and lower revenue collections, SA Local Government (Salga) officials told MPs on Wednesday.

The association has, for a long time, argued that the government’s allocation to local government from nationally raised revenue is inadequate. In terms of last week’s budget, local government — which is at the coalface of service delivery but is weighed down by debt and financial mismanagement — will receive 9% (R138bn) of nationally raised revenue in 2021/2022 and 9.6% (R146bn) and 9.7% (R148bn) in the following two years...