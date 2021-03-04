National Rejected AstraZeneca vaccine could save lives, says Shabir A Madhi Leading vaccinologist says decision to offload the AstraZeneca vaccine is a mistake BL PREMIUM

The government’s decision to offload the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of using it to protect high-risk individuals from severe Covid-19 is a mistake, leading vaccinologist Prof Shabir A Madhi says.

In an opinion piece written for Business Day, Madhi says the 1-million doses, which cost SA R75m, are likely to save the lives of those at risk in the next wave of infections...