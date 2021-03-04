Rejected AstraZeneca vaccine could save lives, says Shabir A Madhi
Leading vaccinologist says decision to offload the AstraZeneca vaccine is a mistake
04 March 2021 - 23:45
The government’s decision to offload the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of using it to protect high-risk individuals from severe Covid-19 is a mistake, leading vaccinologist Prof Shabir A Madhi says.
In an opinion piece written for Business Day, Madhi says the 1-million doses, which cost SA R75m, are likely to save the lives of those at risk in the next wave of infections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now