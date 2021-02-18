National / Health Ramaphosa pushes for self-reliance in vaccine production The president says SA needs to develop the capacity to respond to pandemics that might arise in the future BL PREMIUM

The government has set the ball rolling to develop SA’s own Covid-19 shots amid rising fears of vaccine nationalism.

“I have asked the minister of higher education and innovation [Blade Nzimande] to put together a team of scientists to begin the process of developing our own vaccines to deal with this and future pandemics,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in reply to debates about the state of the nation address debate on Thursday...