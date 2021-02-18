Ramaphosa pushes for self-reliance in vaccine production
The president says SA needs to develop the capacity to respond to pandemics that might arise in the future
18 February 2021 - 19:18
The government has set the ball rolling to develop SA’s own Covid-19 shots amid rising fears of vaccine nationalism.
“I have asked the minister of higher education and innovation [Blade Nzimande] to put together a team of scientists to begin the process of developing our own vaccines to deal with this and future pandemics,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in reply to debates about the state of the nation address debate on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now