National Enough vaccines in the pipeline to reach 40-million South Africans, says Zweli Mkhize President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize received one of the J&J vaccines at the Khayelitsha district hospital in the Western Cape

SA has enough vaccines in the pipeline to inoculate the 40-million people needed to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, health minister Zweli Mkhize said, after he and President Cyril Ramaphosa received some of the first doses administered in the country on Wednesday.

“We are not at all anxious that we will run into problems with our vaccine programme,” Mkhize said, as the country launched its vaccination drive. ..