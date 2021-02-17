Enough vaccines in the pipeline to reach 40-million South Africans, says Zweli Mkhize
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize received one of the J&J vaccines at the Khayelitsha district hospital in the Western Cape
17 February 2021 - 15:25
SA has enough vaccines in the pipeline to inoculate the 40-million people needed to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, health minister Zweli Mkhize said, after he and President Cyril Ramaphosa received some of the first doses administered in the country on Wednesday.
“We are not at all anxious that we will run into problems with our vaccine programme,” Mkhize said, as the country launched its vaccination drive. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now