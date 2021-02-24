Rand at one-year high and JSE at record after budget
Rand firms against big global currencies and bourse extends gains on news of spending restraint and tax relief
24 February 2021 - 17:22
The rand pushed to its best level in a year against the dollar and the JSE extended gains to a record high on Wednesday as investors welcomed signs of spending restraint from the government and news of tax cuts.
The rand, flat before the budget, quickly firmed to its best level against the dollar since January 2020, rising as much as 0.96% to R14.3919/$...
