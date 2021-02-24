No extra money for Zondo inquiry despite extension
For the second year running the commission has been passed over for additional funds
24 February 2021 - 14:55
No extra funds have been allocated for the state-capture commission of inquiry, despite it receiving an extra three months to complete its work.
This means that the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has not received extra money for the second year running...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now