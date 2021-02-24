National Treasury proposes corporate tax rate cut to 27% The rate will be reduced by one percentage point and come as a welcome surprise BL PREMIUM

In a bid to attract private sector investment to lead a recovery in the economy reeling from the pandemic, the Treasury proposed a one percentage cut in the corporate tax rate.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni recommended that the tax rate on companies, many of which are trawling the coffers to make up for losses destroyed by the lockdown measures, be lowered from 28% to 27% from April 2022...