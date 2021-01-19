Western Cape calls for booze ban to be lifted as infections decline
The province also wants beaches opened and the curfew relaxed as all key indicators point to Covid-19 having peaked
19 January 2021 - 17:27
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has called on the government to lift the ban on alcohol sales, soften the curfew, and reopen beaches as the province has passed the peak of its second surge in coronavirus infections.
In response to a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the government introduced new restrictions on December 28 that prohibited alcohol sales, closed beaches and brought the curfew forward to 9pm. The restrictions were brought into effect in terms of the Disaster Management Act, which gives the national government sweeping powers over the provinces, and overrides their usual role in matters such as liquor control and the management of public spaces...
