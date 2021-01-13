VACCINE ROLLOUT
Western Cape health-care staff to get jabs within weeks
Hospitals remain under ‘extreme pressure’, but there are early signs second wave has reached a peak and stabilised, says Western Cape head of health
13 January 2021 - 05:10
The Western Cape estimates 100,000 health-care workers will need to be immunised during the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination rollout, which is expected to get under way within a matter of weeks.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced last week that the national government had secured 1.5-million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, earmarked for health-care workers. Two-thirds are due to arrive in SA later this month, and the final third in February...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now