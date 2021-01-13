National / Health VACCINE ROLLOUT Western Cape health-care staff to get jabs within weeks Hospitals remain under ‘extreme pressure’, but there are early signs second wave has reached a peak and stabilised, says Western Cape head of health BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape estimates 100,000 health-care workers will need to be immunised during the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination rollout, which is expected to get under way within a matter of weeks.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced last week that the national government had secured 1.5-million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, earmarked for health-care workers. Two-thirds are due to arrive in SA later this month, and the final third in February...