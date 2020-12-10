Transnet says McKinsey owes it more than R1.2bn
The state-owned freight company says it has not reached a final settlement with the firm that was ensnared in the state-capture project
10 December 2020 - 09:55
Transnet says global consultancy firm McKinsey & Co owes it more than R1.2bn and is insisting that the company pay it back in full.
The state-owned freight company also said it had not reached a final settlement with the firm, ensnared in the state capture project after working with Gupta-linked firms. McKinsey announced on the eve of its appearance at the state capture commission that it had voluntarily agreed to repay about R650m it received for work done for the state-owned freight company and SAA...
