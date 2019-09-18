EXCLUSIVE: How Trillian hid Eskom’s missing millions

A computer server from investment company Trillian, holding more than 3-million documents, has laid bare where part of the vanished Gupta millions ended up.

It’s a breakthrough because, while it’s common knowledge that millions of dollars were allegedly stolen from state-owned entities (SOEs) by the Guptas and their associates, it has remained unclear what happened to this money.

For example, while a high court in June ordered Trillian to give back R595m that Eskom unlawfully paid it, the Asset Forfeiture Unit had already said it "did not succeed in locating" that money. Trillian co-founder Eric Wood has blamed shareholder loans to Gupta associate Salim Essa for draining the funds.

But the trail of money has now been revealed, thanks to memos, invoices and e-mails saved on the Trillian server, obtained exclusively by the Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project and reported here for the first time.

The documents show that taxpayer money paid to Trillian was cycled through a network of 10 shell companies and consulting firms that held accounts with local and international banks, ending up as far afield as India and Dubai.

The leaks provide another breakthrough: until now, it has been difficult to directly link the Guptas to Trillian, which siphoned hundreds of millions from SOEs such as Eskom and Transnet. But e-mails show one "RP Gupta" — perhaps the youngest brother, Rajesh — communicating personally about the deals.

The documents show how Trillian oversaw the network of consultancies and shell firms that helped the Guptas handle their gains. They suggest that:

• Of the R595m that Trillian got from Eskom, more than R300m was paid into the accounts of nine firms overseen by Trillian and controlled by the Guptas. Millions were then recycled back to Trillian presumably to disguise the money’s origin. A further R205m was paid to Trillian’s Bank of Baroda account and another group company, Trillian Shared Services. Funds were then shuffled directly to Zestilor, a company linked to Essa, under a R200m service agreement. The rest was paid directly to Gupta lieutenants.

• Trillian also received just over R500m in "loans" from three firms controlled by Gupta associates: Centaur, Cutting Edge and Albatime. In all three cases, the loans may not have been intended to be repaid. This was money from Eskom, Transnet and other SOEs.

Trillian CFO Tebogo Leballo didn’t respond to questions. Rajesh "Tony" Gupta and Atul Gupta could not be reached for comment.

• These new leaks provide a vital piece of the puzzle about the state money that disappeared during the years of Jacob Zuma’s presidency, from 2009 to 2017.

As the company that handled the money flowing into the Gupta network, Trillian — an unassuming investment firm once headquartered in Joburg’s upmarket Melrose Arch — was central to this.

The company was spun out of Regiments Capital in 2015, as the brainchild of Wood, a stock trader and former director of Regiments, and Essa, the man who would link the Gupta family to key political players.

However, the new documents show how Wood and Essa linked up three years earlier.

In a September 2012 e-mail to Essa with the subject line "project scoping", Wood outlines how, working together, the two men could win business deals worth R775m over just two months, September to November 2012, from state companies including Denel and Transnet. (Eskom isn’t listed in that mail.)

The message reveals that Wood and Essa, who was acting on behalf of the Guptas, were already discussing the public entities they would later allegedly exploit.

A few months later, in 2013, Essa’s company Elgasolve formally became Regiments’ "business development partner". Months later, Essa offered to buy 50% of Regiments, but the directors refused. Unlike his colleagues, however, Wood was seemingly eager to deepen his ties to the Gupta family.

So in the spring of 2015, Wood and Essa co-founded Trillian. According to an affidavit, the plan was to run Trillian only until 2019 — the year Zuma would have stepped down had he served his full term. But Zuma’s early exit from office, as well as the scrutiny over the Guptas, probably torpedoed their plans.

(Wood did not respond to phone calls or questions sent by e-mail. Essa could not be reached.)

Wood, who worked for a stint at Investec early on, was once billed as the "greatest trading star in SA".

In a doctoral thesis submitted to Wits University in 2015, he made the case for an aggressive style of moneymaking. He argued that the key to success as a trader is to make high-risk investments and not to count on a long career. In other words: haul in the cash.