National Auditor-general finds slight improvement in Covid-19 relief funds audit Tsakani Maluleke said since the first report, the UIF had managed to recover about R3.4bn of incorrect or invalid payments made

The auditor-general has noted improvements in the controls about government's Covid-19 relief funds but highlighted that if it was not for the weaknesses in the systems the investment put in place could have reached more people.

“If our processes were better we could have got much more out of this major effort,” newly appointed auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said...