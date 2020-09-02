National UIF heads roll over Ters irregularities Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi says UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping as well as the fund’s CFO, COO and the head of the supply chain were suspended pending a forensic investigation BL PREMIUM

The Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) commissioner and other senior managers overseeing government efforts to provide relief to millions of workers who lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic were suspended on Wednesday after the auditor-general uncovered alleged fraud and irregularities in the system.

The payment of benefits under the Temporary Employer /Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), funded by the UIF, had already been hit by problems including backlogs and unauthorised payments, which left workers unable to access much-needed assistance after companies cut jobs or imposed pay reductions.