Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ters wrongdoers have been suspended, but what about Sassa? Social Development minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she will not suspend the CEO, so who will be held to account? BL PREMIUM

Government systems are notorious for being inefficient and compromised, so SA stood no chance when — in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic — those same systems needed to kick in and provide much-needed relief.

A number of schemes were implemented as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500bn social and economic relief package, which was meant to see citizens and businesses through the lockdown. But there were incidents of fraud and mismanagement, which were picked up by the auditor-general’s office, mandated with auditing how the funds were used.